Spring break travel expected to set new record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring break is just around the corner for school districts in the area.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is reporting about 32,250 people are scheduled to depart from the airport from Thursday through Sunday. This capacity is 15% higher than 2019, which was the airport’s busiest year ever.

Airport travel is expected to be at its busiest on Thursday through Sunday. Parking lots and the garage are already experiencing high volumes of cars. Travelers are encouraged to use the Premier West and Premier East lots. Shuttles are scheduled to start running on Saturday.

Anthony Gilmer is reminding people of the basics of air travel: check in online, know your airline’s size and weight restrictions for baggage, and get to the airport about two hours before your flight.

“When everyone does show up about an hour and a half, to two hours early, everything flows very smoothly. The checkpoint is smooth, the check in is very smooth,” Gilmer explained. “It’s when folks show up really late or even sometimes if they show up really early. That’s when we start to see some of those lines sometimes.”

As you’re packing your bags, it’s not just about your clothes or shoes.

Lynette Sullivan, an advanced practice nurse with Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens, wants people to be mindful of their health while on vacation. Sullivan says you should think of things that are not easily accessible while out of town. Important items include prescription medication, a first aid kit, and insurance cards.

“This is something I even do as a parent when I’m on vacation, I figure out where my closest immediate care location is, figure out where your closest emergency room is,” Sullivan said. “Because without knowing those things, you can almost guarantee something is going to happen and you’re gonna need it.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.