Tourism campaign underway for south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southwest Dream Team, a group advocating for the south end of Louisville, has made some changes to their tourism efforts.

At Mike Lining’s restaurant on Wednesday, south end council members met to discuss the growth of their districts.

On top of that, the Southwest Dream Team announced the launch of a new project to make sure that growth is sustained, highlighting the South Points Scenic Area.

Across the city, 100,000 one-page ‘rack cards’ are going out to businesses.

Those cards include a QR code that takes people to a map and list of events, highlighting areas like the Jefferson Memorial Forest, Iroquois Park and Churchill Downs.

People will find the rack cards in places like hotels, gas stations and other places visitors would be.

Melissa Miles owns two small businesses in South Louisville and is excited about what this could bring to the area.

”What it’s going to do is it’s going to attract even more people to the area,” Miles said. “There are so many hidden gems in South Louisville and Southwest Jefferson County. This is just going to highlight those to everyone and hopefully draw more people out who have never been to this area or very infrequently visit us.”

Miles owns Jimmy’s Auto Wash and Bedzzz To Go, both of which can be found on Dixie Highway.

To view the South Points Scenic Area map, click or tap here.

