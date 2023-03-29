USWNT executive hired as new Racing Louisville GM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The manager of the U.S. Women’s National Team as been hired as the new general manager of Racing Louisville FC.

Ryan Dell, 30, will serve as a liaison between the team and front office and oversee all soccer operations for Racing Louisville. Dell, who spent over nine years with the U.S. Soccer Federation, will report directly to the ownership of Racing Louisville.

“I’m so excited to be here in Louisville,” Dell said in a statement from the club announcing his hiring. “The potential is limitless for this club and team. There’s a foundation for Louisville to be a destination in the NWSL. Having worked with many of these players and with my previous experience in a highly professional setting, I know we will keep working hard to maintain a positive environment for our players to thrive on the field and be completely supported and cared for off it.”

“We are excited to have Ryan join our team,” said John Neace, the chairman of Soccer Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Racing Louisville FC, the the statement. “His prior experience with the U.S. Women’s National Team should prove invaluable to us. Throughout his steady climb up the soccer ladder, Ryan has shown a willingness to play whatever role is necessary to get to and, more importantly, remain at the top.”

The club says Dell’s duties will include oversight of performance, player recruitment and compliance as well as support and insight for players and staff while continuously implementing best practices across professional soccer.

