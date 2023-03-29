Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this April.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday begins on April 26 and runs through Sept. 27 at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, according to a release.

This year’s concert series is set to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the Big Four Bridge with new features, including a dedicated area with activities for kids and families.

Waterfront KidsDay will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month’s show and was created in partnership with Francis Parker School and the Kentucky Science Center.

Guests can also register to win a reserved parking space at each of the 2023 shows and other exclusive prizes as part of a Super Fan prize package. The winner will be drawn on April 24 at 5 p.m.

The full lineup for this year’s Waterfront Wednesday is listed below:

April 26 - Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers and Producing A Kind Generation

May 31 - Charley Crockett, Sunny War and Bibelhauser Brothers

June 28 - The Hold Steady, TBA and Turbo Nut

July 26 - Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Supreme Beings of Leisure and Jameron

August 30 - TBA, Darlingside and Anemic Royalty

September 27 - Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band and Sweet G & The Shine

Shows open at 5 p.m. with music scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information on Waterfront Wednesdays, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.