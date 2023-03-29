Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season

Waterfront Wednesday: Summer concert series lineup announced
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this April.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this April.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday begins on April 26 and runs through Sept. 27 at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, according to a release.

This year’s concert series is set to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the Big Four Bridge with new features, including a dedicated area with activities for kids and families.

Waterfront KidsDay will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month’s show and was created in partnership with Francis Parker School and the Kentucky Science Center.

Guests can also register to win a reserved parking space at each of the 2023 shows and other exclusive prizes as part of a Super Fan prize package. The winner will be drawn on April 24 at 5 p.m.

The full lineup for this year’s Waterfront Wednesday is listed below:

  • April 26 - Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers and Producing A Kind Generation
  • May 31 - Charley Crockett, Sunny War and Bibelhauser Brothers
  • June 28 - The Hold Steady, TBA and Turbo Nut
  • July 26 - Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Supreme Beings of Leisure and Jameron
  • August 30 - TBA, Darlingside and Anemic Royalty
  • September 27 - Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band and Sweet G & The Shine

Shows open at 5 p.m. with music scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information on Waterfront Wednesdays, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

LFPL Main Library
Louisville libraries offering more than 100 programs for youth over Spring Break
People can share brunch with their four-legged friends starting in April.
Pet-friendly Bark & Brunch returns to Waterfront Park
The Metro Youth Cabinet and Mayor Greenberg held a press conference to introduce events for...
Mayor Greenberg, Metro Youth Cabinet kick-off 2023 National Youth Violence Prevention Week
A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville this April.
LouisvilleCon convention for comic books, pop culture coming in April