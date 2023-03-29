Contact Troubleshooters
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl

Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman pled guilty to multiple indictments for drug related charges, including bringing fentanyl into Metro Corrections causing multiple overdoses.

Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court, according to a release from Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

In one indictment, Fisher was responsible for distributing fentanyl, heroine and methamphetamine to other LMDC inmates while she was an inmate herself back in Feb. 2021.

Documents state Fisher smuggled the drugs in jail using her body and intended to continue distributing the drugs while in jail.

Another indictment claims Fisher was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while in the home incarceration program in Sept. 21.

Fisher pled guilty to fourteen different counts, including trafficking in controlled substances, illegal use of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and possessing a handgun while a convicted felon.

