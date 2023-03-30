Contact Troubleshooters
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash in Trigg County, KY.
By Danica Sauter, Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Military officials say multiple deaths are expected after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crew members were flying HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Fort Campbell officials said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time, and no casualties have been confirmed, WSMV reports.

However, the 101st Airborne Division said in a post on Twitter that the incident resulted in several casualties. It’s unclear if those are fatalities or injuries.

Kentucky State Police said the two helicopters crashed in a field area, and no residential damage is being reported. A perimeter was established around the debris field, and the few residents in the area were asked to evacuate.

Nick Tomaszewski lives in south Cadiz and often observes helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead, but he said the two that flew by on Wednesday night seemed out of the ordinary.

“I told my wife, ‘Wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason. About a minute later, they were coming across, and there was a large explosion in the sky, almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up,” Tomaszewski said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he wrote. “Please pray for all those affected.”

State police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

