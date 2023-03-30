Contact Troubleshooters
Bill legalizing sports betting headed to Beshear’s desk

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The bill to allow Kentuckians to bet on college and pro sports is headed to Governor Beshear’s desk.

House Bill 551 bill will allow people to bet on events using a computer, phone or mobile device or by going to a horse track-owned facility in Kentucky.

The Bill passed 25-12 in the state Senate on Thursday.

The bill previously passed the House with a 63 to 34 vote.

