Daviess Co. teen arrested after shown in picture with guns, drugs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A teenager has been arrested after officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a internet post showed them posing with guns and marijuana.

They say that happened Wednesday.

According to a press release, detectives were given information from the Daviess County Public School Police about the internet post.

Officials say an investigation identified the teen, and they found marijuana and guns.

The teenage was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Detention Center.

They are facing the following charges:

Trafficking in marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Possession of a handgun by a minor

