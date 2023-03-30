Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family and Children’s Place hosts rally to end child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Family and Children’s Place hosted a rally to end child abuse ahead of April.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Last year, the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Report said that 67% of all cases reviewed involved a child four years of age or younger.

The report also said one in seven Kentucky high school students reported having serious thoughts about committing suicide within a 12-month period, and one in five middle school students have had serious thoughts of suicide within their lifetime.

“Our proven programs helps nearly 4,000 kids and family members every single year,” Family and Children’s Place President and CEO Pam Darnall said. “We help them overcome challenges and celebrate successes. We estimate we’ve served about 260,000 kids and family members since we opened our doors all the way back to 1883. But you know, there are so many more other kids who need us, and so much more to do.”

Child Abuse Prevention Minth brings awareness to the community of how serious the problem is for Kentuckiana.

“This work isn’t about Republicans or Democrats,” Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “It’s not about right or left, or red or blue. It’s about doing what’s right to make sure no one is left behind. And this seems particularly poignant at this moment in time. It is not about who we leave out, it is about who we lift up.”

According to the latest National Report of Child Maltreatment, Kentucky ahs dropped to sixth and Indiana has remained at number 11 in the rate of child abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Stephen Bischoff, owner of "The Jefferson," is preparing to welcome over a thousand ticket...
Indiana venue promotes a ring side seat to Thunder Over Louisville
A graduation ceremony was held on Thursday inside Louisville Metro Corrections.
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections holds graduation ceremony
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Hokey Weather Facts 3/30/23