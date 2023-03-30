Family and Children’s Place hosts rally to end child abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Family and Children’s Place hosted a rally to end child abuse ahead of April.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Last year, the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Report said that 67% of all cases reviewed involved a child four years of age or younger.

The report also said one in seven Kentucky high school students reported having serious thoughts about committing suicide within a 12-month period, and one in five middle school students have had serious thoughts of suicide within their lifetime.

“Our proven programs helps nearly 4,000 kids and family members every single year,” Family and Children’s Place President and CEO Pam Darnall said. “We help them overcome challenges and celebrate successes. We estimate we’ve served about 260,000 kids and family members since we opened our doors all the way back to 1883. But you know, there are so many more other kids who need us, and so much more to do.”

Child Abuse Prevention Minth brings awareness to the community of how serious the problem is for Kentuckiana.

“This work isn’t about Republicans or Democrats,” Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “It’s not about right or left, or red or blue. It’s about doing what’s right to make sure no one is left behind. And this seems particularly poignant at this moment in time. It is not about who we leave out, it is about who we lift up.”

According to the latest National Report of Child Maltreatment, Kentucky ahs dropped to sixth and Indiana has remained at number 11 in the rate of child abuse or neglect.

