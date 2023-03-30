FORECAST: Awesome afternoon that will get replaced soon with stormy weather

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY NIGHT (3/31/23)

TUESDAY (4/4/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry weather through the evening

Severe thunderstorm setup after sunset Friday evening

Strong wind gusts on Saturday with colder temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very pleasant setup into this afternoon with lots of blue sky and mild temperatures well into the 60s.

It will remain dry this evening with an increase in rain (west to east) after 2 a.m. through the sunrise period.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY due to the potential of severe storms tomorrow night. Our initial batch of rain moves in the morning hours; rounds of rain remain possible through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s are expected.

A period of strong thunderstorms is looking likely into the late evening period through the wee hours of Saturday. The main concern will be damaging winds so make sure you have a way to get alerts just in case!

Multiple WAVE Weather Alert Days have been issued in the 10 Day Earliest Alert. Stay close to the forecast for likely changes.

