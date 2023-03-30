FORECAST: Sunny, quiet day before Friday storms

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY NIGHT (3/31/23)

MONDAY (4/3/23)

TUESDAY (4/4/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of frost this morning

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible into Friday night

Active early next week with the threat of more strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our Thursday forecast features abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s. Pollen counts remain high across the region today. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system that will bring into the region after midnight. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY due to the potential of severe storms tomorrow night. Our initial batch of rain moves in the morning hours; rounds of rain remain possible through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s are expected. Strong thunderstorms remain possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds are the main threat, however, isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.

Multiple WAVE Weather Alert Days have been issued in the 10 Day Earliest Alert. Stay close to the forecast for likely changes.

