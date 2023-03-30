I-65, Gene Snyder Freeway overnight lane closures scheduled during first week of April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some overnight lane closures Interstate 65 North and South and the Gene Snyder Freeway (KY 841) planned for the first week of April.

The closures are scheduled to be from Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to a news release from RiverLink, the scheduled closures are for the annual preventative maintenance on overhead equipment at the toll plazas to optimize tolling system performance.

Additional information on the closures below:

Monday, April 3 - One lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 North will close at MM 135 in Kentucky. Three lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 65 North will close at MM 0.2 in Indiana.

Tuesday, April 4 - Two lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 65 North will close at MM 0.2 in Indiana. One lane of the ramp to Court Avenue (Exit 0) off of Interstate 65 North will close in Indiana. These closures will require traffic to shift lanes.

Wednesday, April 5 - One lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 South will close at MM 2.3 in Indiana. One lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 South will close at MM 0.8 in Indiana. Three lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 65 South will close at MM 0.2 in Indiana. Traffic will be required to switch lanes at the Court Avenue entrance ramp into the existing closure.

Thursday, April 6 - Three lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 65 South will close at MM 0.2 in Indiana. One lane and shoulder of Interstate 265 South will close at MM 38 in Kentucky. These closures will require traffic to shift lanes.

Friday, April 7 - Two lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 265 North will close at MM 36 in Kentucky. One lane and shoulder of Interstate 265 North will close at MM 38 in Kentucky. These closures will require traffic to shift lanes.

Drivers should use caution and drive slow in the work area while watching for signs that are put up.

Updates will be provided if there are any changes in scheduled closure times due to weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.