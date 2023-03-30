Contact Troubleshooters
‘I about lost my food’: Nicholasville man wins $200K from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

One man who played the Kentucky Lottery daily finally got his big break on Tuesday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man who played the Kentucky Lottery daily finally got his big break on Tuesday.

The man from Nicholasville, who wished to remain anonymous, said he stopped at the Prime Star 7 gas station in Nicholasville to grab breakfast and also picked up a $10 Money Bag Multiplier scratch-off ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

While he was eating breakfast before going to work, he scratched the ticket off. He noticed the last winning number, 21, matched the last spot on his ticket.

The prize listed below the number was $20,000, but after scratching off the multiplier bonus, he noticed the “10X” symbol bringing his total winnings to $200,000.

“I about lost my food,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.  I looked at (the ticket) three or four times and thought, ‘that can’t be $200,000.’”

The man told lottery officials he had trouble seeing as the sun was just coming up, so he took the ticket into work for his boss to look at.

“He said to me, ‘you just won $200,000,’” he said to lottery officials.

The man took a picture of the ticket and sent it to his daughter, who didn’t believe it at first since the man always joked about winning the lottery.

He went to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville the next day where he took home a check for $143,000 after taxes.

The man said he plans to retire in a couple years and plans to use the money to pay off his house and some bills.

Kentucky Lottery said Prime Star 7 will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

