Indiana 16-month-old shot, killed by 5-year-old sibling, police say

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police confirm a 16-month-old boy who was killed within a northern Indiana apartment on Tuesday afternoon was shot by his 5-year-old sibling.

The shooting happened in Lafayette at the Romney Meadows apartment complex around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Lafayette Police Lt. Matt Gard told Indianapolis NBC-affiliate WTHR.

Investigators said the 5-year-old was able to get a hold of the gun that was used in the shooting.

One adult and two children were in the apartment at the time of the incident, police said.

Police were called to the apartment shortly after the shooting by someone within the apartment.

When officials arrived, the 16-month-old had died and no resuscitation was performed at the scene, Gard told WTHR.

The 16-month-old boy was later identified as Isiah Johnson, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told the Associated Press.

No arrests have been made. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the boy’s cause and manner of death.

Investigation is ongoing by the Lafayette Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

