Indiana venue promotes ringside seat to Thunder Over Louisville

Stephen Bischoff, owner of "The Jefferson," is preparing to welcome over a thousand ticket...
Stephen Bischoff, owner of "The Jefferson," is preparing to welcome over a thousand ticket holders for a marathon of food, drink, live music and Thunder.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Thursday marked 23 days away from this year’s Thunder Over Louisville event. For the tens of thousands who plan to attend, this is the time to be scouting out a good location.

One spot growing in popularity is in Jeffersonville, at an even venue on the river called “The Jefferson.”

“I am excited,” owner Stephen Bischoff said. “I’m excited. It’s our busiest day of the year. Hopefully, we can pray for good weather like we did last year.”

Bischoff is preparing to welcome over a thousand ticket holders for a marathon of food, drink, live music and Thunder.

The deck off the south facing wall of The Jefferson opens to a panoramic view of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.

Situated next to the 2nd Street Bridge, the property offers an up-close and unobscured look at every flash and explosion in the nation’s largest annual fireworks display.

“The city in the background, the lights off the water with the fireworks, it’s such an incredible experience,” Bischoff said.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “When you are here, you have the view, fireworks, you feel like you’re in it. You honestly feel like you’re on the barge when they’re setting the fireworks off.”

Bischoff said the party at The Jefferson will start in the afternoon with a band taking the stage in a biergarten that will be set up in the venue’s parking lot.

The music and the fun will continue after the fireworks as people wait for traffic to become less congested.

