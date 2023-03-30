Kentucky Derby Festival heads to New Albany with FamFest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is heading to New Albany with the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest.

The annual event will have indoor and outdoor activities for kids. It’s set for Friday, April 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Floyd County Family YMCA at 33 State Street.

“We’re fortunate to have Festival fans on both sides of the river,” Kentucky Derby Festival President/CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “We’re all ready for spring and this event will help get everyone in the spirit of Festival season. Plus, we’ll have activities for the whole family.”

Attendees can meet members of the 2023 Royal Court and get their autographs and enjoy live music by Louisville singer/songwriter Kimberly Alana. There will also be food trucks there as well.

More FamFest highlights include:

Kentucky Derby Festival-themed Arts & Crafts

Playground Inflatables

Bubble Bug

Face Painting

Interactive Displays

Samtec MakerMobile

Attendees will also get a custom FamFest event pin (while supplies last) that offers entry to Pin-admission events during the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival.

