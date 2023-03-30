Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Derby Festival heads to New Albany with FamFest

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is heading to New Albany with the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest.

The annual event will have indoor and outdoor activities for kids. It’s set for Friday, April 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Floyd County Family YMCA at 33 State Street.

“We’re fortunate to have Festival fans on both sides of the river,” Kentucky Derby Festival President/CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “We’re all ready for spring and this event will help get everyone in the spirit of Festival season. Plus, we’ll have activities for the whole family.”

Attendees can meet members of the 2023 Royal Court and get their autographs and enjoy live music by Louisville singer/songwriter Kimberly Alana. There will also be food trucks there as well.

More FamFest highlights include:

  • Kentucky Derby Festival-themed Arts & Crafts
  • Playground Inflatables
  • Bubble Bug
  • Face Painting
  • Interactive Displays
  • Samtec MakerMobile

Attendees will also get a custom FamFest event pin (while supplies last) that offers entry to Pin-admission events during the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
LMPD: Woman shot in leg in Chickasaw neighborhood
Metro leaders hear from the community about the DOJ report.
City leadership takes questions from community about DOJ report
LMPD officer dies after complications from motorcycle accident