Ky. Senate votes to convict fmr. commonwealth’s attorney in first impeachment since 1888

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The General Assembly has impeached disgraced prosecutor Ronnie Goldy.

The Senate voted to convict Goldy Thursday morning.

He oversaw the 21st Circuit as the commonwealth’s attorney, which includes Montgomery County. He resigned over accusations that he did favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

Lawmakers voted to convict him on three articles of impeachment in a unanimous vote.

The verdict will prevent Goldy from holding elected office in Kentucky.

This is the commonwealth’s first impeachment since 1888.

