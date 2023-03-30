LMPD Officer dies after complications from motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officer Robert Oliver died Wednesday evening after complications from a motorcycle accident.

WAVE confirmed that Officer Oliver was in a motorcycle crash a couple weeks ago and had to undergo surgery. He died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officer Oliver was with LMPD for about 15 years and before that he served with Jeffersonville Police.

Wednesday evening officers with LMPD escorted Officer Oliver to a funeral home in Indiana.

Those close to the fallen officer shared that he was an active and dedicated member of the Louisville Honor Guard.

This story will be updated.

