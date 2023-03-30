LMPD: Woman shot in leg in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 1100 block of Canopy Court on Thursday at 2:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. The officers found the woman when they arrived and she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

No arrests have been made and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

