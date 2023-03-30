Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Woman shot in leg in Chickasaw neighborhood

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 1100 block of Canopy Court on Thursday at 2:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. The officers found the woman when they arrived and she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

No arrests have been made and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Metro leaders hear from the community about the DOJ report.
City leadership takes questions from community about DOJ report
LMPD Officer dies after complications from motorcycle accident
A Louisville woman gets her car and the belongings inside stolen from an auto shop, and then...
Good Samaritan helps Louisville woman recover her car after it was stolen from auto shop
Seneca principal addresses gun scare, fight on bus shared with Seneca students