Louisville Metro Department of Corrections holds graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony was held on Thursday inside Louisville Metro Corrections.

Inmates in orange jumpsuits were invited up one-by-one to receive a certificate of completion from the Goodwill Soft Skills Academy.

The program is a partnership between the jail and Goodwill Industries that helps teach those behind bars skills that will help them get a job once they get out.

The program is called “Chance for Change,” and it is designed for people suffering from substance abuse disorder.

People like Jared Cox, who admits he’s an alcoholic. He applied to the program hoping to learn tools for sobriety.

Cox said he’s leaving with so much more.

“We need to get back to those we love, who depend on us,” Cox said. “And we need to get back as the best version of us we can be. so the chance for change treatment program has given us that opportunity. It helps us be better parents, better with our relationships, better in our careers, citizens, particularly when we’re outside of here.”

Each of the 17 graduates has completed a four-week course.

