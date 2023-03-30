Multiple deaths reported after two Blackhawks crash in Cadiz, KY

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - Several people were killed after two Fort Campbell aircraft crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash, but did not confirm if there were casualties and said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties.



Right now the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved.

WKDZ radio also reported there were multiple deaths in the crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a message via Twitter late Wednesday night asking for prayers.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

Please pray for all those affected.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

KSP said the two Blackhawks crashed in a field area and no residential damage is being reported. A perimeter was established around the debris field and the few residents in the area were asked to evacuate.

Nick Tomaszewski lives in south Cadiz and often observes helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead, but he said the two that flew by on Wednesday night seem out of the ordinary.

“So it’s nothing out of the norm to see helicopters, we see them all the time, but tonight there were two that were coming kind of straight up over our house, headed straight northbound, Tomaszewski said. “I told my wife, ‘wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason...about a minute later, they were coming across and there was a large explosion in the sky almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up.”

Fort Campbell officials will hold a press conference at the base at 9 a.m. CT.

