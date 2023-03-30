Noe Middle School Choir heading to Carnegie Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville choir group is taking things to a new octave.

The Noe Middle School Choir will be heading to the famous Carnegie Hall to perform a work called “To Repair.”

It is inspired by one man who travelled across America in 2021, learning the ways events like the killing of Breonna Taylor have opened wounds in communities, while historical flashpoints like the Tulsa Massacre have left scars that still haven’t healed.

The choir director talked about what he hopes his students get out of this.

“I think the biggest thing that I hope for them is that they gain a true understanding of the power that music has beyond, ‘I’m a good singer, I have talent, whatnot,’” Noe Middle School Choir Director James Russell Cooper said. “But the power of music to move hearts and minds and have a positive impact on us as human beings.”

The students will perform with Harvard University the week after spring break.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.