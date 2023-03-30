Contact Troubleshooters
Police seeking leads on suspect in robbery outside of east Louisville pharmacy

The man in this photo is wanted by Louisville Metro police in connection with the forcible robbery of a woman outside a pharmacy in east Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for your help to find a man wanted in a robbery.

The robbery happened recently at the CVS Pharmacy at Shelbyville Road and Moser Road. LMPD says the man in the photos followed a woman leaving the store to her car before knocking her to the ground an taking her purse.

LMPD says the woman had her wedding and engagement rings, valued at $120,000 inside the purse, along with other personal items with sentimental value.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack. LMPD believe the suspect was casing the area looking for someone to rob.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the crime tip portal.

Because force was used to commit the crime and a person was injured, LMPD says the suspect will be charged with robbery 2nd degree when arrested.

