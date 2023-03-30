Preparing for Kentucky Derby Festival marathons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival mini and full marathon events are only a month away.

No matter what sage of training you are in, there are some things you need to know before a big race.

If you’re just nor getting started, make sure you set up a gradual pace to increase the distance you run.

Don’t run the mini or full marathon without preparing.

While building your body up for the big race is a major part of training, experts said that taking rest days is important.

“Rest days are a big deal,” UofL orthopedic surgeon Victor Anciano said. “Especially, I know that the pressure is there with four weeks away, but you do need to take some rest days for when you take your long runs because your bones, your tendons, your muscles, your body, all needs to rest. So definitely make sure that you’re taking some rest in between your long runs.”

The mini and full marathons for the Kentucky Derby Festival will happen on Saturday, April 29th.

