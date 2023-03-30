Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Reds season starts with a bang at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

It was quite a day for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Great weather brought out the...
It was quite a day for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Great weather brought out the crowds.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It seemed like all of the Tri-State gathered at Findlay Market Thursday Morning to celebrate Reds Opening Day.

The weather was picture-perfect for the big celebration.

If you missed it, we have you covered.

You can watch the entire parade below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

MLB DRAFT: UofL's McKay goes 4th; Ballard's Adell goes 10th
Looking for some spring break fun? Take in a Reds game
Diamond Kings: Great grabs on consecutive nights at MLB games