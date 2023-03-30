WATCH: Reds season starts with a bang at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It seemed like all of the Tri-State gathered at Findlay Market Thursday Morning to celebrate Reds Opening Day.
The weather was picture-perfect for the big celebration.
If you missed it, we have you covered.
You can watch the entire parade below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.