Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974

One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A set of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead in Nevada last year has been identified as a man who drowned in 1974.

Clark County authorities said the remains were identified as those of Donald Smith from Las Vegas, who was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Contractors working in the Callville Bay area discovered Smith’s remains on Oct. 17, 2022. Additional remains were found in the area on Oct. 19, and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

Officials said Smith died in April of 1974. His death was ruled as accidental.

Another set of skeletal remains found on May 7, 2022, were identified as those of Thomas Erndt, also from Las Vegas.

Remains found in a barrel on May 1, 2022, were from a man who died from a gunshot wound. Authorities said those remains have not yet been identified.

Remains were found on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 of 2022. Officials said these remains all belonged to the same person, but that person has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

