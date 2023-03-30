StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet today. The focus will be for Friday night for a period of strong to severe t-storms. We will experience rain/thunder off and on through the day (starting in the morning) but the main period for now to watch is 8pm through 2am Saturday.

Lots of wind will take place for this front, especially after the rain into Saturday. It will be colder as well so brace for a blustery day!

More on this setup and how early next week is looking---now on the video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.