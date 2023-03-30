Teenage suspects appear in court for deaths of JCPS student, teenager killed on Thanksgiving Day

Contact Troubleshooters
Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable have been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and other charges for three separate crimes committed in 2021.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers charged as adults in connection to multiple shooting deaths appeared again in court on Thursday.

Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable have been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and other charges for three separate crimes committed in 2021.

Moore and Cable learned they would be tried as adults in July 2022.

The first incident happened in March 2021, where a teenager was injured in a shooting in Louisville.

In Sept. 2021, Moore and Cable allegedly shot and killed Eastern High School student Tyree Smith while he was waiting for a bus at a JCPS bus stop on Chestnut St. and Dr. W. J. Hodge St.

Two other students were also injured in the shooting.

Moore and Cable were also charged for the murder of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan Jr. in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Another trial date has been set for June 13.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

