Tuition-free preschool coming to Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new tuition-free preschool is being built in Louisville thanks to a partnership with LDG Development and Bezos Academy.

LDG Development signed a 10-year lease for Bezos Academy Louisville-Okolona, which will be adjoined to apartment complexes near Jefferson Mall and Jefferson’s Landing.

The school was created as part of the Bezos Academy non-profit organization creating a network of tuition-free preschools. The organization is funded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos through his personal philanthropy.

Bezos Academy Louisville-Okolona will have four classrooms and will follow a full-day, year-round schedule.

Students enrolled in the school will be served breakfast, lunch and snacks and have the option to take home a boxed dinner.

Up to 80 children will be able to attend Bezos Academy.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said he hopes this new school will prepare more students for kindergarten.

“If (students) enter kindergarten behind, they believe they’re behind,” Pollio said. “Then they believe ‘I’m not intelligent, I’m not good at school. I don’t read well. I can’t do math.’ That continues throughout their childhood into high school and it causes problems from that point forward. When instead, it’s just about giving them the resources that they need prior to entering kindergarten.”

Bezos Academy Okolona is scheduled to open in 2025.

