‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant

PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'(MGN/AMC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebrity-owned restaurant will be opening in downtown Louisville this summer.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead,” and special effect makeup artist Greg Nicotero are opening up “Nic & Norman’s” southern-inspired restaurant at 108 West Washington Street in early June, according to a release.

“Greg and Norman are known for creating great stories through movies and television, but they are also very passionate about sharing experiences in their restaurants,” David Valentine, vice president of operations for the restaurants said in a release.

The owners of the restaurant said they have been looking for historic locations to open up, with Whiskey Alley being “a perfect fit.”

“Wow. So excited for this place to open,” Reedus said. “Thank you to the followers of the show and to the Nic & Norman’s family. Hope everyone enjoys the good food and the family atmosphere.”

While the restaurant has connections to “The Walking Dead,” including the graphic novels’ original setting in Kentucky, the restaurant will not be zombie-themed and is a family-friendly experience.

This is Nic & Norman’s fourth location across the country, with other locations in Chattanooga, Lexington, and Senoia, Georgia.

For more information on the new restaurant, click or tap here.

