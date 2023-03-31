2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville kids will appear in a new show on a national tour that’s coming to Louisville on April 8.

Grammy-winning legend Dionne Warwick and her son, Damon Elliott, are Executive Producers of “Hits! The Musical.”

The show is a cast of 29, all between the ages of 10 and 22 years old.

They were chosen from more than 31 auditions and 7,000 auditionees.

Two of the youngest are from Louisville; 10-year-old Karsen Taylor and 11-year-old D’Corey Johnson.

They spoke with WAVE News as they are currently on a 50-city tour.

“I love the most seeing new things, and new cities I haven’t been to before,” D’Corey said.

The two are now being homeschooled and traveling most of the time with their mothers.

“We’ll do schoolwork on the bus on days we have schoolwork, and then when we get to the hotel on days we don’t have shows or rehearsals we’ll usually have tutoring in the morning,” Karsen said.

Both kids have been performing for a while. They found out they were chosen on a Zoom call.

“I was like ‘Karsen, we made it,’” D’Corey said.

“And we were like screaming,” Karsen added.

The show is 90 minutes of action with lots of hits and dancing.

“We’re taking you all the way back through the decades. 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, all the way up to this year,” D’Corey said.

The show is featured on the cover of Billboard magazine.

You can see Karsen and D’Corey when “Hits! The Musical” comes to the Brown Theatre on April 8.

