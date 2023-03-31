Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two parents were arrested in South Carolina on child abuse charges after the death of their 6-year-old son.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Greer on Oct. 30, 2022, to help EMS with an unresponsive child.

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor and suffered a seizure.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim.”

The boy died at the hospital later that day, and an extensive investigation began.

The toxicology results revealed the child died from an overdose of Benadryl. The report showed the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Authorities said both parents said in interviews with detectives the boy’s mother gave their son Benadryl because he was hyperactive.

A search warrant of the home revealed the child was living in filthy conditions, and his autopsy showed he had bruises in various stages of healing.

It was also learned that child abuse referrals had been made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services before this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
The man in this photo is wanted by Louisville Metro police in connection with the forcible...
Police seeking leads on suspect in robbery outside of east Louisville pharmacy

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday following indictment, officials say
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire
In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado
Jessica Nunes is shown with one of the many gifts her daughter bought herself.
5-year-old girl buys $3,000 worth of Amazon gifts on mother’s phone