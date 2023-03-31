Contact Troubleshooters
Agape Pools & Outdoor Escapes hosts grand opening

A backyard beautification company is expanding its reach.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A backyard beautification company is expanding its reach.

Agape Pools & Outdoor Escapes hosted a grand opening for its brand-new location in Charlestown, Indiana on Friday.

The new location is on Pleasant Street.

The company is celebrating by raffling off two chances to win $7,000 off a new pool.

The celebration continues Saturday at noon.

