ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY NIGHT (3/31/23)

TUESDAY (4/4/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong/severe storms tonight; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain are threats

WIND ADVISORY: 8 PM to 5 PM Saturday - gusts 40 to 50 MPH

Temperatures fall into the 40s/50s Saturday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain are expected throughout the morning and afternoon. Gusty southerly winds between 30 and 40 MPH will push temperatures into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Thunderstorms, some strong, move into the region this evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats inside any storm that becomes severe. Storms will quickly push east after midnight.

Saturday will be very windy, with gusts between 40 and 50 MPH. While we’ll begin the day with sunshine, clouds return during the afternoon; some afternoon drizzle is possible. Temperatures fall from near 60° into the 40s/50s during the afternoon. The wind weakens Saturday night as clouds clear. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday’s forecast will feature sunshine and highs in the 60s. Monday’s storm chance is very low for now, but it does increase Tuesday into Wednesday as another WAVE Weather ALERT DAY kicks in. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday, so keep an eye on our forecast for updates during this busy spring weather pattern!

