BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Friday’s severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on possible strong to severe storms heading into the area starting Friday night.

Download the WAVE Weather App for more updates specific to your area.

Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:

A rare High Risk has been placed in not one, but two separate regions across the central US. Significant severe weather is likely today for the High Risk areas in pink, where storms capable of producing strong tornadoes will be likely. pic.twitter.com/gdD0U9F1fu — Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) March 31, 2023

A few counties in southern Indiana have been upgraded to a Moderate Risk of strong to severe storms this evening. This is due to the increasing potential of strong, damaging wind gusts as a line of storms race through WAVE Country. The main time frame still looks to be 8pm - 2am. pic.twitter.com/tvMs0GCReo — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 31, 2023

SEVERE RISK UPDATE: We've now been upgraded to an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes remain the main threats; hail could also be seen with the strongest storms. The timing of these storms remains the same: between 8 PM and 2 AM Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5JLdGJqeK5 — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 31, 2023

Good morning! Here are your out-the-door temps around WAVE Country. Catch the forecast now on #WAVENews Sunrise!

We'll see several rounds of rain throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning (8 PM to 2 AM). pic.twitter.com/g1SECJUOHp — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 31, 2023

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the shaded counties below, ending 4/01 6:00PM EDT. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/goYoIpnQyj — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 31, 2023

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the shaded counties below, ending 4/01 5:00PM EDT. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/aV0M4ww0Na — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 31, 2023

