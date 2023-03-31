CASA of the Heartland kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is trying to bring attention to the issue.

The Elizabethtown non-profit planted pinwheels in the police department’s lawn on Friday.

They also had bounce houses and face painting to show the kind of joyful childhoods kids should have.

“We want the community to know that they can take part in advocating for these children by volunteering with CASA, or volunteering their time or just coming out and planting pinwheels to acknowledge and support the child victims within our community,” Michelle Kail with CASA said.

Indiana’s rate of childhood abuse is only slightly lower than Kentucky’s.

