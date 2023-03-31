Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CASA of the Heartland kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month

Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is...
Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is trying to bring attention to the issue.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is trying to bring attention to the issue.

The Elizabethtown non-profit planted pinwheels in the police department’s lawn on Friday.

They also had bounce houses and face painting to show the kind of joyful childhoods kids should have.

“We want the community to know that they can take part in advocating for these children by volunteering with CASA, or volunteering their time or just coming out and planting pinwheels to acknowledge and support the child victims within our community,” Michelle Kail with CASA said.

Indiana’s rate of childhood abuse is only slightly lower than Kentucky’s.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical - Video Center
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical
Two of the youngest in the cast of 29 are from Louisville; 10-year-old Karsen Taylor and...
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical
Twenty-two new Louisville Metro Police Officers are ready to hit the streets after their...
LMPD holds graduation for Metro Academy Class
NWS: Severe weather predicted for Louisville overnight into Saturday morning