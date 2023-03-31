Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Churchill Downs partners with 2X Game Changers for animal-based health programs for kids

A new partnership between Churchill Downs and local non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers is...
A new partnership between Churchill Downs and local non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers is providing more animal-based mental health programs for children.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new partnership between Churchill Downs and local non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers is providing more animal-based mental health programs for children.

Game Changers offers multiple programs to promote childhood education and community involvement to help end violence and make communities safer.

On Friday, Churchill Downs said it would be partnering with the non-profit’s founder, Christopher 2X, to feature the Planet Savers and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies programs at the racetrack during 502′sDay on May 2.

The Planet Savers program encourages youth and family development through animal and land conservation activities, while the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program teaches kids nutrition, animal care and behaviors in hopes to improve a child’s mental health.

“Usually kids sometimes aren’t that easy to get into traditional counseling, and we though that the nature based therapy approach would be appropriate for them and their parents,” 2X said.

Churchill Downs will also allow kids to take a trip some of Lexington’s most historic horse farms later in April.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
The man in this photo is wanted by Louisville Metro police in connection with the forcible...
Police seeking leads on suspect in robbery outside of east Louisville pharmacy

Latest News

Darion Duncan says he was falsely accused of bringing a gun to school and then punished for it.
Seneca student says he was falsely accused of bringing gun to school, was still punished
Preparing for Kentucky Derby Festival marathons
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
LFPL Main Library
Louisville libraries offering more than 100 programs for youth over Spring Break