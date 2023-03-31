Churchill Downs partners with 2X Game Changers for animal-based health programs for kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new partnership between Churchill Downs and local non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers is providing more animal-based mental health programs for children.

Game Changers offers multiple programs to promote childhood education and community involvement to help end violence and make communities safer.

On Friday, Churchill Downs said it would be partnering with the non-profit’s founder, Christopher 2X, to feature the Planet Savers and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies programs at the racetrack during 502′sDay on May 2.

The Planet Savers program encourages youth and family development through animal and land conservation activities, while the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program teaches kids nutrition, animal care and behaviors in hopes to improve a child’s mental health.

“Usually kids sometimes aren’t that easy to get into traditional counseling, and we though that the nature based therapy approach would be appropriate for them and their parents,” 2X said.

Churchill Downs will also allow kids to take a trip some of Lexington’s most historic horse farms later in April.

