Diplo, Granger Smith to headline Derby week concert series at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grammy-winning DJ Diplo and country music star Granger Smith are coming to Louisville to headline the Derby week concert series at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! announced the 2023 Derby Week Concert Series on Friday.

The first concert will be held Thursday, May 4, with Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

On Friday, May 4, Diplo will present Thomas Wesley. You must be at least 21 years old to go.

A Derby After Party will be held Saturday, May 6, featuring Ryan Coxx. The event is free admission and open to the public.

Tickets for Granger Smith and Diplo are on sale now.

For more information and event details, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.