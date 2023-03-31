Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 15K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third and final leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series takes place on April 1, and Louisville Metro Police Department announced road closures for the event.

The Triple Crown 15K race will take place within the central business district of downtown Louisville, with streets along the route closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic.

Road closures begin at 4 a.m. and continue through 1 p.m. on Saturday. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Police said barricades and traffic barrels will separate the northbound lane of Main Street to accommodate southbound 2nd Street Bridge traffic being diverted.

The complete list of closures can be seen below:

No Stopping Anytime - 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West River Road from East Witherspoon to Indian Hills Trail

West River Road from 9th Street to Bingham Way

East Witherspoon from North Preston to 2nd Street

South Jackson Street from East Washington to East Witherspoon

Main Street from 8th Street to 6th Street

East Witherspoon from South Jackson to River Road

7th Street from Main Street to River Road

6th Street from Main Street to River Road

East Witherspoon from North Preston to Adams Street

East Witherspoon from Adams Street to River Road

1st Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon

Brook Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon

Floyd Street from East Washington Street to River Road

Preston Street from East Washington Street to River Road

Bingham Way from East Witherspoon to River Road

East Washington from 1st Street to South Preston Street

