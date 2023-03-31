Contact Troubleshooters
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 15K

The Triple Crown 15K race happens in downtown Louisville on April 1.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third and final leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series takes place on April 1, and Louisville Metro Police Department announced road closures for the event.

The Triple Crown 15K race will take place within the central business district of downtown Louisville, with streets along the route closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic.

Road closures begin at 4 a.m. and continue through 1 p.m. on Saturday. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Police said barricades and traffic barrels will separate the northbound lane of Main Street to accommodate southbound 2nd Street Bridge traffic being diverted.

The complete list of closures can be seen below:

No Stopping Anytime - 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • West River Road from East Witherspoon to Indian Hills Trail
  • West River Road from 9th Street to Bingham Way
  • East Witherspoon from North Preston to 2nd Street
  • South Jackson Street from East Washington to East Witherspoon
  • Main Street from 8th Street to 6th Street
  • East Witherspoon from South Jackson to River Road
  • 7th Street from Main Street to River Road
  • 6th Street from Main Street to River Road
  • East Witherspoon from North Preston to Adams Street
  • East Witherspoon from Adams Street to River Road
  • 1st Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon
  • Brook Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon
  • Floyd Street from East Washington Street to River Road
  • Preston Street from East Washington Street to River Road
  • Bingham Way from East Witherspoon to River Road
  • East Washington from 1st Street to South Preston Street

