How to report a power outage in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.

Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:

File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. ( Click here to download)

Report through an online LG&E account

Call (502) 589-1444

Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:

Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.

Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.

Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.

Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.

If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.

LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.

Duke Energy, which covers areas of Kentucky and Indiana, also has a power outage map that can be viewed here. To report an outage to Duke, call (800) 634-4300.

