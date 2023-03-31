Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How to report a power outage in the Louisville area

A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or report one with a call or text to 4LGEKU.(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.

Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:

  • File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. (Click here to download)
  • Report through an online LG&E account
  • Call (502) 589-1444
  • Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:

  • Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.
  • Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.
  • Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.
  • Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.
  • If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.

LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.

Duke Energy, which covers areas of Kentucky and Indiana, also has a power outage map that can be viewed here. To report an outage to Duke, call (800) 634-4300.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is...
CASA of the Heartland kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in remembrance of soldiers killed in helicopter crash
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical - Video Center
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical
Two of the youngest in the cast of 29 are from Louisville; 10-year-old Karsen Taylor and...
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical