Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, UK Men’s Basketball player Jacob Toppin announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toppin added that the support and passion from Big Blue Nation is something that he will never forget.

Toppin averaged 12.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

