Laugh Louisville Comedy Club hosts grand opening ribbon cutting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday announcing the grand opening of Louisville’s latest comedy club on Fourth Street Live!

Laugh Louisville Comedy Club will kick off with opening performances Saturday and Sunday, featuring stand-up comedian Ryan Hamilton.

The comedy club is located at 441 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202.

Laugh Louisville owner and producer John Tobin and CEO Norm Laviolette previously produced live comedy under national venues such as Improve Asylum in Boston, Asylum NYC and Detroit House of Comedy.

The location will host top touring comedians and podcasts in addition to allowing rental space for corporate training, weddings and more.

