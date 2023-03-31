LMPD: 2 men in hospital after shooting, investigation underway in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting that possibly took place in Park Duvalle Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A man with a gunshot wound walked into LMPD’s Second Division building at around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The man was transported to UofL Hospital and was alert, conscious and talking.

A short time later, officers were notified about another man with a gunshot wound who was dropped off at UofL Hospital by private means, Smiley said.

Officials believe the two incidents are related and may have taken place in the 1700 block of South 36th Street.

Investigators have not determined the relationship between the two men and the investigation is ongoing with no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

