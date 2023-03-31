LMPD holds graduation for Metro Academy Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-two new Louisville Metro Police Officers are ready to hit the streets after their graduation.

Friday was graduation day for LMPD’s Metro Academy Class 54.

Mayor Craig Greenburg and LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave the oath of office and helped welcome the newest members of the force.

One of the new graduates, Shaine Edmonson, came to the police department with a decade of military experience.

“I learned going through the training just how many resources LMPD has compared to a lot of other departments,” Edmonson said. “Just the level of training and its excellence is really above any other departments in the area.”

This graduating class includes four women and three minorities as well.

