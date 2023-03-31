Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD holds graduation for Metro Academy Class

Twenty-two new Louisville Metro Police Officers are ready to hit the streets after their...
Twenty-two new Louisville Metro Police Officers are ready to hit the streets after their graduation.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-two new Louisville Metro Police Officers are ready to hit the streets after their graduation.

Friday was graduation day for LMPD’s Metro Academy Class 54.

Mayor Craig Greenburg and LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave the oath of office and helped welcome the newest members of the force.

One of the new graduates, Shaine Edmonson, came to the police department with a decade of military experience.

“I learned going through the training just how many resources LMPD has compared to a lot of other departments,” Edmonson said. “Just the level of training and its excellence is really above any other departments in the area.”

This graduating class includes four women and three minorities as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is...
CASA of the Heartland kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in remembrance of soldiers killed in helicopter crash
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical - Video Center
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical
Two of the youngest in the cast of 29 are from Louisville; 10-year-old Karsen Taylor and...
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical