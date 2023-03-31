Louisville Metro Animal Services reaches full capacity; adoptions encouraged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services said their shelter is full as of Thursday.

In a Facebook post, LMAS said a group of dogs staying in crates will be kept at Animal House, located at 3528 Newburg Road.

(Story continues below)

Adopting any of these dogs will help open a kennel. LMAS said they are open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3516 Newburg Road.

