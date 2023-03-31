Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of JCPS student from school playground

Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a...
Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor for trying to remove a female student from an elementary school playground.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing a kidnapping charge for attempting to take a child from the grounds of an elementary school

An arrest report says Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, 74, of Louisville, says Jefferson County Public Schools police were called to Okolona Elementary School on March 30 after a staff member noticed Perez-Ramirez approach two female students on the playground and tried to get them to come with him.

The report states that at one point Perez-Ramirez grabbed one of the girls by the wrist to get her to come with him. The girl yelled “stop” and ran away.

The staffer told Perez-Ramirez to leave the school grounds, but he stood near a fence that separates the school ground from the apartment complex where he lives. Perez-Ramirez finally left through a gap in the fence when school staff approached him.

School staff and students told JCPS police Perez-Ramirez was on the Okolona Elementary School grounds the day before trying to talk with students.

After being given his Miranda rights with help from a translator, Perez-Ramirez told police he only spoke with male children and never to any female students. He also said he never touch any of the children.

Perez-Ramirez was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. A not-guilty plea was entered during his arraignment today and he was ordered to have no contact with the school or any minor children.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is set for April 10.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

