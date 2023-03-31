Man in critical condition after stabbing on Breckinridge Square

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a stabbing on Breckinridge Square Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a report of a stabbing on Breckinridge Square around 5:00 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been stabbed, Smiley said.

The man was rushed to University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to officials.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Officials said they have identified a person of interest, who is currently being questioned.

Anyone with additional information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

