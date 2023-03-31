Man indicted for March 2022 crash in Spencer County taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lexington area man wanted for murder and had ties to the Pewee Valley area in Oldham County was taken into custody this week.

According to the Kentucky State Police, a grand jury had indicted Dustin M. Herrick for one count of murder and one count of driving under the influence. This was connected to a deadly collision happened on KY 55 in Spencer County back on March 23, 2022.

Dustin M. Herrick was booked at the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday.

