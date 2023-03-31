Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Medicinal marijuana law differs from program created by executive order

Kentucky legalized medical marijuana sales
Kentucky legalized medical marijuana sales(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical marijuana is now legal in Kentucky, with sales beginning in 2025.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law Friday, but the law differs from the smaller program created by Beshear’s executive order.

Access to the drug is the biggest difference. Right now, patients can only buy medical marijuana out of state. This law changes that.

“It’s not feasibly for people to be driving for hours outside of the state, to access their medicine, we don’t do that for any other type of medication,” said Darby Cook, owner of Kentucky Cannabis Clinic.

Her clinic connects patients to state licensed doctors who will recommend marijuana. The number of qualifying medical conditions in the law is fewer than Beshear’s executive order. But Cook said it’s a good start.

“The bill does include chronic pain, and that’s one of the most common reasons people are trying to use medical marijuana,” said Cook.

The state now needs to implement the law. Key sponsor State Representative Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) said that’s why the law doesn’t start until 2025.

“We’ve got to put the regulations in place and then the businesses will apply, we have to get product that’s grown in Kentucky in Kentucky soil,” said Nemes.

Qualified patients will be allowed to have a 30 day supply in their home, and will be allowed to carry a 10 day supply with them. Rules around licenses will need to be hashed out over the next year and a half.

“Make sure we get it right, but make sure we get it done,” said Nemes.

The law does not limit the number of cultivators and dispensaries, but we don’t know yet how difficult the state will make it for businesses to get those licenses. Cook said Kentucky has a lot of examples to look at.

“Kentucky is lucky in one regard, they get to watch 30 plus other states implement medical or adult use marijuana programs, so they have a lot of evidence and experience they can draw upon,” said Cook.

Kentucky will not allow medical marijuana patients to smoke the drug. Lawmakers believed that was a step too close to allowing recreational use.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
PHOTO: Still of Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead.'
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus opening Louisville restaurant
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

Kentucky’s rate of child abuse is double the national average, and now CASA of the Heartland is...
CASA of the Heartland kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in remembrance of soldiers killed in helicopter crash
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical - Video Center
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical
Two of the youngest in the cast of 29 are from Louisville; 10-year-old Karsen Taylor and...
2 Louisville kids star in nationally-touring musical