NWS: Severe weather predicted for Louisville overnight into Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The National Weather Service predicts strong to severe storms for the Louisville area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services met with the National Weather Service virtually on Friday on where and what to expect with the anticipated bad weather.

According to the NWS, a strong system will move across the Ohio Valley Friday into Saturday, bringing a threat for strong to severe storms Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Strong weather will impact Louisville between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m., NWS predicts.

Severe weather threats are highest across western Kentucky, southwest Indiana, and central Indiana.

“The threat of severe weather arriving in our city in the dark of night is not favorable and is something everyone needs to be prepared for,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services executive director Jody Meiman said. “This is a good time to make sure you have fresh batteries in your NOAA weather radio, a flashlight, and your cell phone is charged.”

Meiman advised residents to take the following preparedness steps:

Check the forecast regularly, be aware of active warnings and watches, and sign up for emergency notifications.

Identify a safe place in your residence such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows, and practice going there.

Prepare an emergency kit that includes a flashlight, first aid kit, batteries, water and food, prescription medications and an extra cell phone battery or chargers.

Remember, outdoor sirens are designed to warn people outdoors to seek shelter immediately and are NOT designed to warn indoor inhabitants.

Flashlights and battery-operated candles are recommended for emergency lighting. If using real candles, be sure they are in a sturdy non-combustible container, keep them clear of combustibles and never leave them unattended. Be sure to extinguish candles before leaving the home or going to sleep.

To receive real-time weather updates, travel advisories and safety information, Emergency Services said residents can sign up for LENSAlert by texting “LENSALERT” to 67283 to sign up.

NWS said gusty winds up to 40-50 mph will be possible Saturday morning. Emergency Services advised all residents to secure any loose outdoor items and to be aware of flying debris.

Do not touch downed power lines or anything that may be touching the line.

The latest NWS briefing can be found by clicking or tapping here.

